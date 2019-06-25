Funeral of 'Donegal rally hero' Manus Kelly to be held on Thursday

THE FUNERAL OF Fianna Fáil councillor Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly will take place on Thursday at his home parish of Glenswilly, Co Donegal.

Kelly, aged 41, died in a crash while taking part in the Donegal International Rally over the weekend after his Hyundai i20 hit a bump on the Fanad Head loop stage and crashed into a hedge.

The father-of-five was a highly experienced rally driver and won the event on three previous occasions.

Tributes have been paid to the well-known Donegal figure: Fianna Fáil leader Micháel Martin described Manus’ racing abilities as “limitless”.

Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue said that Donegal “has lost a very proud son in Manus Kelly”.

My thoughts are with his wife Bernie and five children as well as his Dad Donal, Mum Jacqueline, his brothers and sisters and co-driver Donal Barrett. Manus was a one-off and an all-round great guy. He will be deeply missed.

Speaking on behalf of Donegal Sinn Féin, Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn described the death of Kelly as a “devastating loss”.

DUP MLA Gordon Dunne paid tribute to what he called a “Donegal rally hero”: “Thoughts and prayers with his family at this sad time.”

Fellow rally drivers and friends of Manus have also paid tribute to “a true legend”.

Manus is survived by his wife Bernie, his children, his parents, his four sisters and four brothers.

Manus’ remains will be reposing at his home from 11am today. The funeral Mass will be held in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon, followed by a burial in Conwal Cemetery.