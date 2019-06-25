This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Funeral of 'Donegal rally hero' Manus Kelly to be held on Thursday

Manus’ remains will be reposing at his home from 11am today; his funeral Mass will be held in Glenswilly.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:20 AM
37 minutes ago 1,482 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4696440
Image: RIP
Image: RIP

THE FUNERAL OF Fianna Fáil councillor Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly will take place on Thursday at his home parish of Glenswilly, Co Donegal.

Kelly, aged 41, died in a crash while taking part in the Donegal International Rally over the weekend after his Hyundai i20 hit a bump on the Fanad Head loop stage and crashed into a hedge.

The father-of-five was a highly experienced rally driver and won the event on three previous occasions.

Tributes have been paid to the well-known Donegal figure: Fianna Fáil leader Micháel Martin described Manus’ racing abilities as “limitless”.

Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue said that Donegal “has lost a very proud son in Manus Kelly”.

My thoughts are with his wife Bernie and five children as well as his Dad Donal, Mum Jacqueline, his brothers and sisters and co-driver Donal Barrett. Manus was a one-off and an all-round great guy. He will be deeply missed.

Speaking on behalf of Donegal Sinn Féin, Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn described the death of Kelly as a “devastating loss”.

DUP MLA Gordon Dunne paid tribute to what he called a “Donegal rally hero”: “Thoughts and prayers with his family at this sad time.”

Fellow rally drivers and friends of Manus have also paid tribute to “a true legend”.

Manus is survived by his wife Bernie, his children, his parents, his four sisters and four brothers.

Manus’ remains will be reposing at his home from 11am today. The funeral Mass will be held in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon, followed by a burial in Conwal Cemetery.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie