The Explainer: Everything you need to know about the March referendums

THE CONVERSATION AROUND two referendums on 8 March is starting to ramp up.

The public is being asked to have their say in two separate votes.

One, called the Care Amendment, relates to removing references to the role of women in the home from the Constitution and replacing it with a broader recognition of the care provided by all family members.

The other, the Family Amendment, focuses on the definition of a family, broadening it out from simply being based on marriage.

These two questions and the interpretations of what the potential changes would be are quite nuanced, and to make matters more confusing, the debate online has also become imbued with misinformation.

Advertisement

This week on The Explainer, we examine all of this and find out why these referendums are happening, what the yes and no options are, and who is for and against the changes. We’re joined by News Correspondent Órla Ryan, Political Editor Christina Finn, and Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.