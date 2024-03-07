Advertisement
Podcast

The Explainer: Everything you need to know about the March referendums

We’re joined by three of our journalists to delve into everything you need about these referendums. What is the public being asked to vote on? Who is in favour of the changes, and who is against? Why is the vote being held at all?
0
3.3k
1 hour ago

THE CONVERSATION AROUND two referendums on 8 March is starting to ramp up.

The public is being asked to have their say in two separate votes.

One, called the Care Amendment, relates to removing references to the role of women in the home from the Constitution and replacing it with a broader recognition of the care provided by all family members.

The other, the Family Amendment, focuses on the definition of a family, broadening it out from simply being based on marriage.

These two questions and the interpretations of what the potential changes would be are quite nuanced, and to make matters more confusing, the debate online has also become imbued with misinformation.

This week on The Explainer, we examine all of this and find out why these referendums are happening, what the yes and no options are, and who is for and against the changes. We’re joined by News Correspondent Órla Ryan, Political Editor Christina Finn, and Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     