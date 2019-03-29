This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexiteers take to the streets of London in protest over leaving date delays

Britain was originally due to leave the European Union today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 Mar 2019, 4:28 PM
35 minutes ago 5,719 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4567559

Brexit The March to Leave protesters make their way along the River Thames in London Source: Steve Parsons via PA Images

TODAY WAS BILLED by Brexiteers as ‘Independence Day’, the day Britain was due to leave the European Union. 

That was until Brexit was thrown into political turmoil on numerous occasions in recent months, with MPs unable to come to an agreement on deal. Today, MPs voted against British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement for a third time

With the continued uncertainty, thousands of Brexit supporters have today taken to the streets of London to protest outside the UK Parliament – some after completing a two-week 435-kilometre protest march from Sunderland in northeast England.

The two-week protest has been organised by March To Leave. 

“Come along to tell the establishment in London that we must leave and respect the referendum result,” it said on its website. 

Hundreds of protesters walked through the capital this afternoon, blaring the Queen hit I Want to Break Free from loudspeakers and waving Union Jack flags as the march neared its destination. 

Some demonstrators made their way to the parliament building via the banks of River Thames.

Today’s major protest comes as numbers of fiercely pro- and anti-Brexit demonstrators have kept up a constant presence in Westminster in recent months.

Hardline Brexiteers want Britain to leave the bloc now without any divorce deal in place, falling back on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

At the other end of the political spectrum, London Mayor Sadiq Khan launched a campaign bus today emblazoned with the slogan “We are all Londoners”.

Brexit Protestors making their way through London towards the UK Parliament Source: Steve Parsons via PA Images

Speaking ahead of today’s vote in the House of Commons, one protestor said: “Whatever happens today with Brexit, things will never be the same in the UK.” 

Another added: “I’m not going to have my country taken over by a dictatorship.” 

Britain was originally due to leave the EU at 11pm tonight. 

As the clock ticks down to that time, a number of bars and nightclubs in the remain-dominated London will kick off a host of Brexit-themed parties to celebrate the non-departure. 

Brexit Brexit protestors in Parliament Square this afternoon Source: Victoria Jones via PA Images

Brexit Many of the protestors out in London today brought placards along with them Source: Jonathan Brady via PA Images

Third vote

This afternoon, Theresa May failed for a third time to get her withdrawal deal through the Parliament.

MPs voted against her deal by 344 votes to 286 votes – a majority of 58.

Now, there are now very few options left to May going forward.

She must now go back to Brussels and seek a longer extension to Article 50, delaying Brexit for a much greater time period. Or the UK will now crash out of the EU on 12 April.

“Mr Speaker, I fear we are reaching the limits of the process in this house,” May told the House of Commons after the vote.

“This House has rejected no deal. It has rejected no Brexit. On Wednesday it rejected all the variations of the deal on the table. And today it has rejected approving the withdrawal agreement alone and continuing a process on the future.

This government will continue to press the case for the orderly Brexit tha the results of the referendum demands.

In light of the result, EU President Donald Tusk has decided to call a European Council on 10 April. 

With reporting by AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Aer Lingus will offer special rescue fares to passengers affected by WOW Air collapse
    63,923  34
    2
    		'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    50,226  7
    3
    		The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    48,343  67
    Fora
    1
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    209  0
    2
    		GoCar and Fleet have been enlisted to provide shared transport to Dublin council staff
    76  0
    3
    		Burger restaurant chain Bunsen quietly opened its first overseas location in Barcelona
    69  0
    The42
    1
    		'It came to a stage where getting out of bed would take an hour, my joints were completely swollen'
    27,500  4
    2
    		Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    23,341  93
    3
    		Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    19,873  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What's in our mam's makeup bags?
    4,445  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    2,149  0
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I keep trying - but how do I help my girlfriend with her career?
    2,130  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    Explainer: Why is Donald Trump asking the FBI to look into an alleged hate crime against a TV actor?
    US man pleads guilty to kidnapping girl and killing her parents
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    EU
    Explainer: Why oh why is Theresa May's Brexit deal being voted on again?
    Explainer: Why oh why is Theresa May's Brexit deal being voted on again?
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie