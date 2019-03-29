MPs have voted against Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has been defeated in the House of Commons yet again – the third time she has failed to get her withdrawal deal through parliament.

In a vote this afternoon, MPs voted against her deal by 344 votes to 286 votes – a majority of 58.

There are now very few options left to May going forward.

She must now go back to Brussels and seek a longer extension to Article 50, delaying Brexit for a much greater time period.

Or the UK will now crash out of the EU on 12 April.

Speaking to the House of Commons following the vote, May said: “The legal default is the UK is due to leave in 14 days’ time.”

"I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this house" - PM says the government will continue to push for an "orderly Brexit"



An alternative way forward must be agreed now, she said.

It is almost certain to involve an extension.

“Mr Speaker, I fear we are reaching the limits of the process in this house,” she said.

“This House has rejected no deal. It has rejected no Brexit. On Wednesday it rejected all the variations of the deal on the table. And today it has rejected approving the withdrawal agreement alone and continuing a process on the future.

This government will continue to press the case for the orderly Brexit tha the results of the referendum demands.

In light of the result, EU President Donald Tusk has decided to call a European Council on 10 April.

In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April. #Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 29, 2019 Source: Donald Tusk /Twitter

A European Commission spokeswoman has now warned that Britain crashing out of the EU in a no-deal Brexit on April 12 is now a “likely scenario”.

Reacting after MPs voted for a third time to reject a negotiated divorce, the official said Brussels was “fully prepared” for a disorderly departure by Britain.

Reaction

