One person arrested following murder of man in Cork city in October

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a murder in Cork city in October.

In October, Gardaí launched a murder investigation after a man in his 50s died after being found by emergency services near a tent that was on fire at Mardyke Walk, Cork.

The man was found unconscious by the emergency services.

The area is known to be used by rough sleepers.

The man, who had visible injuries, was removed to Cork University Hospital at approximately 1am. Efforts were made to revive him but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man who has been arrested is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

Speaking at the scene in October, Superintendent Michael Comyns said:

There are a number of guest houses in the area with visitors to the city staying last night and we would ask that if anybody seen or heard anything, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to contact us. We are currently treating this as a homicide investigation.’

A Garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy