Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Tipperary general election independent candidate to be laid to rest on Thursday

Marese Skehan was a member of the highly respected and well-known Skehan family.

By Sarah Slater Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 7,235 Views 3 Comments
Marese Skehan
A Tipperary General Election candidate who was found dead in her home on Monday is to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Marese Skehan was a member of the highly respected and well-known Skehan family who were farmers and owned a pub in Thurles. 

She had clashed with the Catholic Church on many occasions in her bid to have women ordained to the priesthood and had protested at the church’s stance on many social issues.

Ms Skehan, was a home help co-ordinator with Thurles Community Social Services, Mid-Western Health Board and HSE. She had been due to attend an open meeting with the candidates in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Monday evening.

Ms Skehan is survived by her brothers Jim, Gerard, Fr William, sisters Hilary, Kay and Michelle, sisters-in-law Margaret and Betty, brothers-in-law Sean and Liam and aunt Phillis. She is predeceased by her parents Liam and Mai.

She will be reposing at Hugh Ryan’s funeral home, Slievenamon Road in Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Ms Skehan’s funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.

She was described by locals as a lady who was determined to stand up for the values she believed in.

The family has asked that donations instead of flowers be made to Thurles Meals on Wheels.

Her death has resulted in General Election voting on Saturday being postponed until 29 February at the earliest. 

James Seymour, returning officer for Tipperary, announced on Monday night, “I hereby give notice that I am countermanding (revoking), with immediate effect, the poll scheduled to take place in the constituency of Tipperary on Saturday 8th February 2020, following the death of the nominated candidate, Marese Skehan of Cabra Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

“I hereby give notice that all acts done in connection with the election (other than the nomination of the surviving candidates) are void and that a fresh election will be held (date to be confirmed by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government),” according to Mr Seymour.

He added that following the news Ms Skehan’s death he “had to notify the Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government and also the clerk of the Dáil”, which he did on Monday night.

Sarah Slater

