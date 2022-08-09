Search for Ukrainian refugee (11) reported missing from Dublin home

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help in tracing an 11-year-ol Ukrainian refugee who has gone missing.

Marharyta Konissarova is missing from her home in Balbriggan, Dublin since this morning. She was last seen around 10am.

Marharyta is described as being approximately 5′ 3″ in height, of slim build with brown/ginger shoulder length hair and green eyes.

Gardaí said it is possible that Marharyta has dyed her hair. When last seen Marharyta was wearing chequered trousers.

A garda spokesperson said: “Marharyta is a Ukrainian national who fled the war in Ukraine and has only been in Ireland for three months.

“Anyone with information on Marharyta whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”