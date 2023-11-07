Maria Bailey receives apology from Irish Daily Mirror publisher over 2019 ‘swing-gate’ articles

FORMER FINE GAEL TD Maria Bailey has received an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers in relation to two of its articles published about the “swing-gate” controversy.

The incident happened in July 2015, when she was a county councillor, but came to media attention in 2019 when it emerged that Bailey had taken a personal injuries case against the Dean Hotel in Dublin after falling from a swing at the premises.

The Mirror Group Newspapers, which publishes the Irish Daily Mirror, said today that two of its 2019 articles in the Irish Daily Mirror “accused Maria Bailey of mounting a ‘dodgy’ insurance claim and of ‘telling fibs’ in relation to her injuries”.

It accepted that these “allegations were false” and added: “We are happy to clarify the position and apologise to Maria Bailey for the distress caused.”

The apology was read out today in the High Court as part of the settlement of Bailey’s defamation action against the newspaper group.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Bailey said: “I am very happy to receive the apology this morning and it’s been a long time coming after a difficult couple of years.”

She added: “I first want to thank my immediate and extended family for their unwavering support and who were greatly affected themselves by everything that surrounded this situation.”

Judge Tony O’Connor agreed to strike out the proceedings.