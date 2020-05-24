Have you seen Maria? Appeal for information on 18-year-old missing from Co Louth

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old girl who is missing from Co Louth.

Maria Nicole was last seen on Friday morning at around 10am when she was leaving her home in Oaklawns, Dundalk to go to Dundalk town.

She is described as being 5’6″ in height, of regular build, with long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a long sleeved black jumper and black jeans.

Anyone with information that can assist in tracing Maria is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.