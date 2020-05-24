This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 24 May, 2020
Have you seen Maria? Appeal for information on 18-year-old missing from Co Louth

Maria Nicole was last seen on Friday when she left her home in Dundalk.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 May 2020, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 6,314 Views 4 Comments
Maria Nicole
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old girl who is missing from Co Louth. 

Maria Nicole was last seen on Friday morning at around 10am when she was leaving her home in Oaklawns, Dundalk to go to Dundalk town. 

She is described as being 5’6″ in height, of regular build, with long brown hair. 

When last seen, she was wearing a long sleeved black jumper and black jeans. 

Anyone with information that can assist in tracing Maria is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

