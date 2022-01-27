Department issues warning over 'serious safety risks' posed by Russian missile tests

The exercises will be undertaken outside of Ireland’s territorial sea but within the Exclusive Economic Zone

THE DEPARTMENT OF Transport has issued a marine notice advising all seafarers that the Russian Navy will carry out manoeuvres off the southwest coast of Ireland from 3 to 8 February.

The Irish Government has received a warning of a major exercise by the Russian navy and air force in the Atlantic Ocean, as reported by The Journal last Saturday.

The Department notice to seafarers states: “Given the nature of the planned exercises and the presence of naval forces, vessels and crew are advised of serious safety risks in the operational area. Masters should navigate their vessel to ensure safety at all times.”

The missile test, or range practice as it is known in military terms, will take place in international waters off the coast of county Cork in early February.

The exercises will be undertaken outside of Ireland’s territorial sea but within the Exclusive Economic Zone.

Advertisement

Source: Dept of Transport

The Department of Transport has said it was advised of the exercise by the Irish Aviation Authority, who were contacted by the Russian Federation. The RF said the exercises will include naval artillery and the launching of rockets.

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland will today meet with a fishermen group to discuss their concerns about the planned exercise.

Fishermen at the South and West Fish Producers Organisation based in Cork said they are planning a “peaceful protest” in an attempt to disrupt the military exercises.

CEO Patrick Murphy said the group is concerned about potential disruption to the migratory path and breeding season of fish and the “untold damage” to marine wildlife.

Murphy said fishermen are discussing a plan to fish in an area near the proposed area of the military exercises while they are taking place.

Photograph

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Simon Coveney is understood to have told last night’s meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party he was surprised by a photograph of the new Defence Forces Chief of Staff Sean Clancy meeting with the Russian ambassador to Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It is reported Coveney also said the meeting was ill-judged, and that he had been told it was part of a series of meetings Clancy was undertaking with a number of ambassadors.

The Russian Embassy in Ireland tweeted a picture on Friday of Sean Clancy posing with Ambassador Yury Filatov, with the post noting that they had discussed issues of Russian-Irish relations and the international agenda “as well as prospects of contacts between armed forces of two countries”.

On January 21 the Ambassador of #Russia to #Ireland Y.Filatov met with the Member of the Chief of Defence Staff of Ireland S.Clancy. Parties discussed the issues of 🇷🇺🇮🇪 relations and international agenda, as well as prospects of contacts between armed forces of two countries. pic.twitter.com/lR9GuwBFjG — Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) January 21, 2022

The tweet was posted at 5pm on Friday last, just hours before The Journal broke the news of the planned military exercises off the southwest coast.

The Defence Forces’ press office has been asked whether the planned exercises were discussed at the meeting between Clancy and the ambassador.