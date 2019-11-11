Have you seen Mark? Appeal for man missing from Dublin since last Monday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

Mark George Source: Garda Press Office

Mark George was reported missing from Leeson Street Upper, Dublin 4. He was last seen on 4 November.

He is described as being around 6’3″ in height, of broad build, with black hair and brown eyes.

It’s not know what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on is whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Donnybrook on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.