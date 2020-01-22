This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda tells inquest he believed Jastine Valdez was in the car when he shot Mark Hennessy

The 40-year-old man was shot dead after he abducted and killed Jastine Valdez in May 2018.

By Louise Roseingrave Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 4:27 PM
24 minutes ago 2,030 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4975754
Mark Hennessy
Image: Facebook/RollingNews.ie
Mark Hennessy
Mark Hennessy
Image: Facebook/RollingNews.ie

THE GARDA WHO shot Mark Hennessy said he believed Jastine Valdez was in the car and her abductor was about to slit her throat with a knife. Giving evidence at Dublin Coroner’s Court, the detective known as Garda A said he discharged his weapon to stop Mark Hennessy.

Garda A, a detective for the past 18 years, was off-duty on 20 May 2018 when he joined the search for the missing 24-year-old Filipino student, Jastine Valdez, who’d been violently abducted from Enniskerry, Co Wicklow the previous day.

Garda A was conducting searches around Shankill and Dun Laoghaire for the 17D Nissan Qashqai Mark Hennessy was driving.

The detective said he got a call on his radio and was told a female member of the public had spotted the Nissan and was following it and there was a second occupant in the car. The vehicle was in the Cherrywood Business Park.

Garda A drove into the car park and stopped directly in front of the Nissan Qashqai Mark Hennessy was driving.

Jastine Valdez Source: Garda Press Office

“He was in the driver seat, he was moving from side to side. He looked uneasy and agitated.

“I blocked the Nissan to the front and another unmarked car blocked it to the rear. I put out an urgent assistance request. Mark Hennessy was moving around in the front of the vehicle in a very agitated state. He was struggling with something in the front passenger step-well area,” Garda A told the court.

“I shouted at him ‘Armed police, drop the fucking knife,’ I shouted this a number of times,” he said.

“I took up position and began drawing my weapon from the holster because of the seriousness of the situation. I was concentrated on the blade exposed.”

Garda A said he was satisfied Jastine Valdez was in the car given the information received and his assessment of the situation.

Yesterday, the resumed inquest into Mark Hennessy’s death heard evidence from two other Gardai and three Civil Defence volunteers at the scene of the shooting in the Cherrywood Business Park.

The inquest continues before Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane

Comments are closed for legal reasons

Louise Roseingrave

