The Greens are bringing in some Hollywood big guns to get the PfG over the line

US ACTOR MARK Ruffalo is to join Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin of the Green Party in a webinar tonight as voting continues on the programme for government (PfG) .

Ruffalo is a high-profile opponent of the use fracked gas and has previously lent his support to the campaign against the proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Co Kerry.

He will now join Ryan and Martin this evening following the stated opposition to fracked gas imports in the PfG.

Green Party members are currently voting on whether to accept the PfG, with party rules dictating that two-thirds support is required.

Fracking works by drilling down into the earth and using a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals to release gas trapped inside rock beneath the earth’s surface.

The process is seen as advantageous for fossil fuel companies because it allows them access difficult-to-reach resources. It comes at a high environmental cost, however, because it uses huge amounts of water and has been shown to release potentially carcinogenic chemicals during drilling.

The proposed LNG terminal in Kerry would likely be used to transit fracked gas extracted elsewhere, such as in the US.

The PfG states that the parties: “do not support the importation of fracked gas and shall develop a policy statement to establish that approach”.

It also states the government will: “withdraw the Shannon LNG terminal from the EU Projects of Common Interest list in 2021.”

Ahead of this evening’s webinar, the Green Party quotes Oscar-nominated Ruffalo as saying the pledge would represent “a monumental achievement for Ireland”.

“For years, US and Irish campaigners have worked together to achieve a ban on fracking in Ireland. Now the PfG is an opportunity for a monumental achievement for Ireland to become the first country in the world to ban fracked gas imports. This is crucial for our shared climate, as well as for the public health of Americans,” Ruffalo said.

I have been advocating for ten years with Americans who have been poisoned by fracking, many who live in the areas that would supply Ireland with fracked gas. I’m thankful that US anti-fracking activists contacted Green Party leaders to support the Programme for Government and that I can lend my support in this critical moment.

Policy statement

Despite the pledge in the PfG, some have questioned whether the government’s policy statement would actually prevent the importation of fracked gas.

Speaking this afternoon, Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton said such statements “clearly have a weight”.

“The government has committed that a policy statement on fracked gas will be introduced. And you know, those policy statements clearly have a weight and

that’s why there is a desire by many that there would be clear government statements

regarding the use of fracked gas,” he said.

I think there is genuine evidence around fracked gas and the impact that it has on climate. I think that evidence is strong and that’s why the government has decided that the government should issue a policy statement. What implication will be for private interests is obviously a matter for them.

“It also clearly is an issue that various bodies will take into account, what government policy statements are, so I think many would feel that having a policy statement would be a significant factor in any decisions.”

Asked how soon such a statement could be made and whether it would actually lead to an effective banning of fracked gas, Bruton said:

I think that that remains to be seen. I mean, obviously that statement is to be put together but I think we have made the decision already to ban fracked gas in Ireland because of the adverse environmental impacts, and I think there is growing concern about fugitive methane, as it’s described, that is associated with fracking.

“I think that is why there is a broad agreement within government that the importation of fracked gas is not something that the government supports and that we will go a step further and issue a policy statement to that effect.”