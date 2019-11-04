This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What is the Shannon LNG terminal and why have Cher and Mark Ruffalo called on Leo Varadkar not to back it?

The project has been the focus of environmental campaigners in recent months.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 4 Nov 2019, 12:39 PM
50 minutes ago 5,146 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878185
Image: Shutterstock/Azizi Embong
Image: Shutterstock/Azizi Embong

A PROPOSED ENERGY project in Kerry has made headlines again this weekend, after pop icon Cher became the latest celebrity to call on the government not to back it.

The Shannon Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal has come under the spotlight in recent months after criticism of the project intensified over its proposed use of fracked gas.

Opposition parties, Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, and Extinction Rebellion activists are among those who have demanded that the government should drop its support for the project.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that Ireland needs energy security in future, and that the proposed LNG terminal “could be part of the answer to that”. 

But what exactly is being proposed, and why is it so controversial?

What is the Shannon LNG?

Put simply, the Shannon LNG is designed to be a natural gas terminal.

The terminal, which is being proposed by US company New Fortress Energy, would be constructed in Ballylongford, Co Kerry, and would be the first of its kind in Ireland.

LNG terminals work by importing natural gas in a liquefied state at an extremely low temperature – making it easier to transport – and then turning it back into gas for use in a new market.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the project in 2008, but that has since expired. However, developers are currently considering lodging a new application.

The gas terminal has also been included for inclusion on a list of EU ‘Projects of Common Interest’, which would allow it to gain access to funding and a fast-track planning process.

If it’s constructed, it’s proposed that the project will form part of an EU gas interconnector scheme from running north-south from Scotland to Malta.

Why the controversy?

Much of the opposition to the Shannon LNG terminal derives from its expected energy source: fracked gas.

Campaigners have raised concerns that the construction of the terminal will mean Ireland will import fracked gas from the US, despite fracking being banned here. 

Fracking itself is a very controversial method of extraction.

It works by drilling down into the earth and using a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals to release gas trapped inside rock beneath the earth’s surface.

The process is seen as advantageous because it allows companies to access difficult-to-reach resources which could contribute to future energy needs.

However, fracking comes with a high environmental cost.

The process requires huge amounts of water, which must be transported to the fracking site and could be used for more environmentally friendly purposes.

Related Reads

01.11.19 'It's already the case that fracked gas is coming into Ireland from the UK' says Taoiseach
27.10.19 Saoirse McHugh: The Shannon LNG should not be considered any further by the government
08.02.18 'A historic day': Ireland on a path to being the 4th country in the world to ban fossil fuel exploration

What’s more, critics say that the process releases potentially carcinogenic chemicals during drilling, which can contaminate groundwater around the fracking site.

And environmental campaigners also argue that fracking just continues the process of using fossil fuels which have contributed to climate change, rather than encouraging investment in renewable sources of energy instead.

What is the government saying?

Although Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hasn’t given the project formal approval, he has suggested that it could help solve Ireland’s future energy needs.

Last week, he told reporters that Ireland would continue to rely on natural gas in coming decades and that “lights would go out” if the country’s gas supply from the UK was stopped (without specifying why this would happen).

But he did say that the government would assess the project before giving it the go-ahead.

“Before we make any decision on whether there’ll be any sort of government support or contribution to Shannon LNG, we will do a proper and full assessment, looking into both energy security and also the impact on the environment,” he said.

That followed comments by Minister for Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton, who said the government would not support any grant application for EU funding until the project was properly assessed.

So as it stands, it remains to be seen whether the project will happen. But expect the government to come under more pressure until a decision is made one way or another.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie