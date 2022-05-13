Recall issued on several Marks & Spencer chicken products over possible presence of salmonella

MARKS & SPENCER is recalling several products containing chicken due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The chicken potentially infected with the dangerous bacteria originated in the UK and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in M&S stores that were supplied with the products affected.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection. However, this can range between six and 72 hours.

The following products are subject to the recall:

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this evening.