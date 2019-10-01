This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Fresh appeal over Kildare man Martin Doyle ahead of 15th anniversary of his disappearance

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 9:36 PM
42 minutes ago 2,612 Views 3 Comments
Martin Doyle
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THIS FRIDAY MARKS 15 years since the disappearance of 20-year-old Martin Doyle and gardaí are today appealing for information regarding his whereabouts.

Martin went missing from his home in Suncroft, Co Kildare on 4 October 2004. 

Known to his friends as Murt, he is  described as 5’2” in height, of thin build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion.

When last seen, Martin was wearing a navy jumper with a white stripe on the sleeve, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners. On the front of his jumper was the word Adidas in white lettering.

“If you have any information on Martin, please come forward,” gardaí have said. 

In particular, gardaí would like to know where Martin went after he left his home in Suncroft at 11am on 4 October 2004. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 521 222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

