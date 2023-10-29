Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 29 October 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know these Martin Scorsese movies?
One of the best non-Irish Martys.
902
0
13 minutes ago

SCORSESE’S BACK, BABY.

At the age of 80, Martin Scorsese is still making some of the biggest films in Hollywood. His latest movie Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, and clocks in at three hours and 26 minutes.

It’s a big ask of audiences today, what with the modern attention span being what it is, but if any director has proven he’s worth the price of a cinema ticket over the past six decades, it’s Marty.

How well do you know his back catalogue?

Which of these Martin Scorsese films does not star Robert De Niro?
New York, New York
Mean Streets

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Cape Fear
Scorsese directed an episode of which of these TV series?
Alamy
Boardwalk Empire
The Sopranos

The Wire
Oz
How many full-length films has Martin Scorsese directed?
Alamy
16
26

36
46
Which Scorsese film features the line "I'm funny, how? Funny, like I'm a clown?"
Alamy
Casino
The Color of Money

Goodfellas
Gangs of New York
For which film did Scorsese win his first Best Director award at the Oscars?
Raging Bull
Taxi Driver

The Departed
The Wolf of Wall Street
Which of these animated films featured a voice performance by Scorsese?
Alamy
Shrek
Finding Nemo

Cars
Shark Tale
What is the name of Scorsese's first feature film?
Alamy
Boxcar Bertha
Obsessions

Who's That Knocking at My Door
Mean Streets
Which of these Michael Jackson music videos was directed by Martin Scorsese?
Alamy
Bad
Beat It

Thriller
Black or White
Which of these actors does not feature in Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon?
Alamy
Brendan Fraser
John Lithgow

Hugh Laurie
Jesse Plemons
Scorsese's 2004 movie The Aviator is a biopic about whom?
Alamy
Orville Wright
Charles Lindbergh

Howard Hughes
Wilbur Wright
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
A Wolf of Wall Street
Awoo!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A Goodfella
Commendable.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
The Departed
Sorry, get out of here.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags