Quiz: How well do you know these Martin Scorsese movies?

SCORSESE’S BACK, BABY.
At the age of 80, Martin Scorsese is still making some of the biggest films in Hollywood. His latest movie Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, and clocks in at three hours and 26 minutes.
It’s a big ask of audiences today, what with the modern attention span being what it is, but if any director has proven he’s worth the price of a cinema ticket over the past six decades, it’s Marty.
How well do you know his back catalogue?
