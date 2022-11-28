'Those nuns!': Martin Scorsese reveals he’s been watching Derry Girls

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
ACCLAIMED FILM DIRECTOR Martin Scorsese has revealed he’s been watching the hit series ‘Derry Girls’.
During a discussion with The Economic Club of Chicago last month, in which Scorsese spoke about his career and famous films, the director was asked about what he is currently watching.
“I watched the other night ‘Derry Girls’,” said Scorsese as the crowd broke into an applause.
Scorsese raised his hand in agreement with the audience, before jokingly adding, “those nuns”.
Siobhán McSweeney plays Sister Michael in the Chanel 4 comedy show, and was alerted to the recently re-surfaced clip this morning:
Good morning. I’m ded. 💀 https://t.co/vLgUbDMVsi— Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) November 28, 2022
The Show’s creator and native-Derry Girl Lisa McGee also gave her reaction to Scorsese’s seal of approval.
Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death https://t.co/AdVAiX8kjk— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 28, 2022
Meanwhile, comedian Dara Ó Briain proclaimed McGee as the “winner” for Scorsese’s remarks.
And that’s it, you win. Shut it down, people, we have a winner.— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 28, 2022
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)