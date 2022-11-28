'Those nuns!': Martin Scorsese reveals he’s been watching Derry Girls

ACCLAIMED FILM DIRECTOR Martin Scorsese has revealed he’s been watching the hit series ‘Derry Girls’.

During a discussion with The Economic Club of Chicago last month, in which Scorsese spoke about his career and famous films, the director was asked about what he is currently watching.

“I watched the other night ‘Derry Girls’,” said Scorsese as the crowd broke into an applause.

Scorsese raised his hand in agreement with the audience, before jokingly adding, “those nuns”.

Siobhán McSweeney plays Sister Michael in the Chanel 4 comedy show, and was alerted to the recently re-surfaced clip this morning:

The Show’s creator and native-Derry Girl Lisa McGee also gave her reaction to Scorsese’s seal of approval.

Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death https://t.co/AdVAiX8kjk — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, comedian Dara Ó Briain proclaimed McGee as the “winner” for Scorsese’s remarks.

And that’s it, you win. Shut it down, people, we have a winner. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 28, 2022