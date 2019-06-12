Have you seen Martina? Appeal for woman missing from Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 43-year-old woman missing from Limerick.

Martina Heelan was last seen on O’Connell Street, Limerick at 12pm today and was reported missing to gardaí a short time later.

She has long blonde straight hair below her shoulders and is described as 5’7″ in height and of slim build.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink windbreaker jacket, grey peaked cap and denim leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.