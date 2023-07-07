Marty Morrissey to stand in for Tubridy with August Bank Holiday show despite car controversy

MARTY MORRISSEY WILL stand in for Ryan Tubridy with the August Bank Holiday edition of his show next month despite controversy surrounding his use of a Renault car for a number of years.

He will also commentate on tomorrow’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final and on Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie quarter-final.

In a statement this morning, RTÉ said that the “matter” is being “addressed by RTÉ management”.

Yesterday, Morrissey apologised for an “ad hoc arrangement” that saw him secure the loan of a car for a period of five years.

This loan was not approved by RTÉ and in a statement yesterday, Morrissey apologised and said he would assist the broadcaster with any issues that arise.

Morrissey explained that he was offered the car during work at Renault garage where he was conducting interviews with GAA “personalities”.

“I did not seek a fee for this engagement. I saw it as GAA-related, interacting with former players who I knew well. Many of the GAA-related engagements I do, I do at no cost,” said Morrissey.

“As I hadn’t sought a fee, Renault offered me the use of a car. I accepted this offer. The situation carried over informally for a number of years.

“I ended up MC-ing about 12 such events. Since the recent controversy within RTE arose, I reflected on this matter. I concluded that it had been an error of judgment on my part to accept the use of the car. I returned it voluntarily to Renault on 23 June,” he explained.

In a statement to The Journal, RTÉ confirmed that Morrissey “will be commentating on the All-Ireland Senior Men’s Hurling Semi-Final on Saturday and the All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-final on Sunday on RTÉ2 as scheduled”.

RTÉ added that he will “present his August Bank Holiday radio programme as planned on RTÉ Radio 1”.

Oireachtas hearing

At the Oireachtas hearing on Wednesday, Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley asked RTÉ’s interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch whether any personalities were in possession of a car as a result of being brand ambassadors for motoring companies.

Lynch revealed one RTÉ staff member had secured the loan of a car for five years and that the loan period was “not approved”.

Lynch said the car was handed back on Tuesday – however Morrissey said he handed back the vehicle on 23 June.

In his statement yesterday, Morrissey said that he, “like many RTÉ staff and contractors” was this week asked to supply RTÉ with information about any commercial engagements, gifts and potential conflicts of interest.

“I have never been appointed a brand ambassador for Renault. There was no expectation or requirement that I publicly endorse or promote Renault on air, on social media or otherwise while I had the use of a car.

“As far as I was concerned, my use of the car was always a very ad hoc arrangement which did not affect my work with RTÉ. I wish to be clear that I have never had a car allowance from RTÉ,” he added.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dooley said he was “somewhat confused as to why RTÉ management decided to create a situation for Marty that required him to come out and clarify the situation”.

Dooley said he wanted to know if there were people in RTÉ who had a car allowance despite not having a driving licence.

“The reality is that none of that applies to Marty Morrisey, but for some reason RTÉ management decided to create this notion about an individual who had a car loan etc, etc, creating a level of hype, and it required Marty then to effectively clarify the situation,” said Dooley.

“In his case, he’s not getting a car allowance so his situation didn’t relate to the question that was asked, and neither is he a car ambassador, so I’m sort of somewhat confused as to why RTÉ management decided to create a situation for Marty that required him to come out now and clarify the situation.”

Dooley added that Morrisey has been “pulled into this controversy unfairly and unnecessarily” as there is “no license fee or RTÉ money involved”.

“He (Morrissey) has identified the practice as being unwise; who amongst us haven’t done things that were unwise and with the benefit of hindsight, might have done things a little bit differently.

“But that of itself does not target the person as being responsible for what’s actually happening at management level within RTÉ,” said Dooley.