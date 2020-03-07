17-year-old missing from Cork city for over a week

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Mary Ellen O’Donnell who has been missing from Cork city for a week.

Mary Ellen was last seen on North Main Street in Cork city on Friday 28 February.

She is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with long black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Mary Ellen are asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.