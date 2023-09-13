Mary Lou McDonald 'fully recovered' from surgery ahead of Sinn Féin think-in

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has announced she has fully recovered from her surgery in June and is “back at work” ahead of her party’s think-in on Friday in Dublin.

In a video posted to social media this afternoon, McDonald announced she was “more determined than ever to lead the change that I know you so desperately want to see”.

The Dublin Central TD underwent surgery in June, announcing that she would be recovering and “back in action” in a few weeks.

In her video today, the leader of the opposition said that it was “absolutely clear” that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were “out of touch, out of ideas and completely incapable of solving the many crises that we face”.

“What I want to say to you today is that Sinn Féin is ready to lead. We have the team, the energy, the policies and the passion to bring about the real change for you, your family and community,” McDonald added.

McDonald said today that the public want to see more change in the country, particularly in housing.

“The housing crisis has touched every corner of our lives in devastating ways, none more so than the generation of young people completely locked out of having a home they can afford,” she said.

“Sinn Féin will fix this housing crisis,” McDonald claimed. “We’ll deliver the biggest affordable and social housing building program this state has ever seen.”

I am fully recovered, back at work and more determined than ever to lead the change that I know you so desperately want to see.#sinnféin #timeforchange #readytolead pic.twitter.com/mOi6GmvACu — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) September 13, 2023

McDonald claimed that her party will “leave no stone unturned” when tackling the housing shortage.

“If I’m given the honour, after the next election, to lead government and become Taoiseach, I will making housing the number one priority.”

Speaking to reporters yesterday, at his own party’s think-in event, Tánaiste Mícheál Martin hit back at suggestions that Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin could form a government, if Sinn Féin were to be awarded more seats in the election.

While Martin said there is a “huge incompatibility” between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil policies, he failed to give a categorical no when asked if the two parties would enter into talks after the next general election.

The Tánaiste accused Sinn Fein of being “anti-enterprise” and “anti-European” and criticised their stances on climate change, claiming “they’ve been particularly two-faced” and “any genuine commitment”.

He hit back at some of the commentary that Sinn Féin will be the most successful party after the next general election, stating that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féín are “close enough” in terms of the polls.

Martin said the aftermath of next general election, in his view, will be a “fragmented situation” and suggested that commentators need to “reflect” and be more “cautious” in their analysis.

He added that the media “need to stop cheerleading them on, as if it’s a slam dunk, it’s not.”

The Sinn Féin Think-In takes place on Friday in Dublin. It will be McDonald’s first public appearance since her operation.

The Sinn Féin leader opened her video today by thanking the public for the comments and messages she received wishing her well during her recovery.

Additional reporting from Christina Finn.