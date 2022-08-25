McDonald says Troy controversy asks 'very serious questions' about Taoiseach's judgement

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said the fact Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stood by junior minister Robert Troy before his resignation raises “very serious questions” about their judgement.

Troy, a Fianna Fáil TD, resigned from his role as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment last night amid controversy over failing to declare all of his property dealings to the Dáil’s register of members’ interests.

In recent days, Troy has made several amendments to the Dáil register and revealed that he owns or part-owns 11 properties. He insists he did not break any rules.

In a statement released late last night, McDonald said: “As each day passed, further revelations about Minister Troy’s behaviour as a landlord came into the public domain.

“Throughout this period both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste offered their full support describing Robert Troy as a ‘first-class Minister’.”

McDonald said that Troy’s resignation was “inevitable” and “casts very serious questions on their judgement and those are questions that will not go away as a result of this action”.

There have been calls in recent days for the Dáil Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight to investigate matters related to Troy’s property interests as more allegations emerged.

Robert Troy (file photo) Source: PA Images

His resignation followed two weeks of controversy following the initial publishing of an article on The Ditch website which said that Troy had failed to declare his sale of a property in Mullingar to Westmeath County Council.

‘He made serious errors’

In his statement last night, Troy said: “The last 10 days have been extremely difficult, but I would like to sincerely thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the large number of colleagues across the political divide who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me.”

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in a statement that he accepted Troy’s resignation with “regret”.

“Robert has been a very committed, hardworking and efficient Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, in particular working with SMEs and preparing legislative reforms for the PIAB.

“The Minister clearly acknowledged that he made serious errors in relation to his declarations to the Register of Members’ Interests, and he sincerely apologised for this.

“Since his election to Dáil Éireann, his commitment to his constituents and dedication to his work has been beyond question,” Martin said.