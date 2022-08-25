Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 25 August 2022
Advertisement

McDonald says Troy controversy asks 'very serious questions' about Taoiseach's judgement

Mary Lou McDonald said Robert Troy’s resignation was “inevitable”.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 9:08 AM
37 minutes ago 3,312 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5848917
Mary Lou McDonald (file photo)
Image: PA Images
Mary Lou McDonald (file photo)
Mary Lou McDonald (file photo)
Image: PA Images

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said the fact Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stood by junior minister Robert Troy before his resignation raises “very serious questions” about their judgement.

Troy, a Fianna Fáil TD, resigned from his role as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment last night amid controversy over failing to declare all of his property dealings to the Dáil’s register of members’ interests.

In recent days, Troy has made several amendments to the Dáil register and revealed that he owns or part-owns 11 properties. He insists he did not break any rules.

In a statement released late last night, McDonald said: “As each day passed, further revelations about Minister Troy’s behaviour as a landlord came into the public domain.

“Throughout this period both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste offered their full support describing Robert Troy as a ‘first-class Minister’.”

McDonald said that Troy’s resignation was “inevitable” and “casts very serious questions on their judgement and those are questions that will not go away as a result of this action”.

There have been calls in recent days for the Dáil Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight to investigate matters related to Troy’s property interests as more allegations emerged.

Screenshot 2022-08-25 08.56.23 Robert Troy (file photo) Source: PA Images

His resignation followed two weeks of controversy following the initial publishing of an article on The Ditch website which said that Troy had failed to declare his sale of a property in Mullingar to Westmeath County Council.

Related Reads

25.08.22 Fianna Fáilers were uneasy about Troy staying, but didn't expect him to fall so soon
24.08.22 Omissions and errors: How Robert Troy's property dealings stoked a major political controversy
24.08.22 Greens call for investigations into Robert Troy's handling of property interests

‘He made serious errors’

In his statement last night, Troy said: “The last 10 days have been extremely difficult, but I would like to sincerely thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the large number of colleagues across the political divide who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me.”

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in a statement that he accepted Troy’s resignation with “regret”.

“Robert has been a very committed, hardworking and efficient Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, in particular working with SMEs and preparing legislative reforms for the PIAB.

“The Minister clearly acknowledged that he made serious errors in relation to his declarations to the Register of Members’ Interests, and he sincerely apologised for this.

“Since his election to Dáil Éireann, his commitment to his constituents and dedication to his work has been beyond question,” Martin said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie