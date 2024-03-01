Former president Mary McAleese calls for double Yes vote in referendums

FORMER PRESIDENT OF Ireland Mary McAleese has said that she intends to vote Yes in both of the referendums being held next week.

Speaking at an event this morning hosted by civil society organisations calling for two Yes votes, the former president said she believes passing the referendums would reflect “the overwhelming impulse for equality and inclusivity that is a hallmark of modern Ireland”.

Two referendums are set to be held on 8 March: one about the concept of family, and one on language about women’s role in the home and the provision of care.

Voters will be asked if they wish to:

Amend Article 41 of the Constitution to provide for a wider concept of family (i.e. not one only based on marriage).

Delete Article 41.2 of the Constitution to remove text on women’s “duties within the home” and insert a new Article 42B to recognise the provision of care by members of a family to each other.

Speaking this morning, McAleese said that “this week we need to make up our minds about how best to vote.

“I have made up my mind and for what it is worth, I intend to vote ‘Yes’ to both proposed changes to the Constitution because I am persuaded that they will reflect the overwhelming impulse for equality and inclusivity that is a hallmark of modern Ireland.

“They will remove from the constitution language and attitudes which have long been controversial on account of perceived sexism and the marginalisation of many people whose strong contribution to family and community life has been under-valued.”

Advertisement

The event, titled We Are Family and jointly hosted by the organisations Treoir and One Family, also heard from John O’Meara, took a case to the Supreme Court when he and his children were refused the Widow’s Pension because he was not married after the death of his partner of 20 years, Michelle.

“We need these referenda to pass as the Supreme Court case did not change the definition of the family and my family should to be included in the constitution and my role as a father providing care for my children needs to be recognised. Cohabiting couples without dependent children need recognition too,” he said.

Single parent and former Chair of One Family Sinéad Gibney said: “It is painful for me that my beautiful little family, of me and my daughter, is not recognised in the Constitution as a ‘real’ family. This is a wonderful opportunity to recognise us, to recognise the 43% of children born to unmarried parents today, and to recognise that historically as a society, we have failed those who have parented alone, or tried to parent alone.”

Most political parties in the Dáil are campaign for a Yes vote in both referendums.

Other groups are campaigning for a No vote on one or both of the ballots.

Last month, new campaign group Equality Not Care said the proposed new article on recognising family carers, Article 42B, would undermine “autonomy, dignity and equality”.

“This referendum is made up of smoke and mirrors which is designed to confuse and mislead women and men providing support and requiring support,” spokeswoman Ann Marie Flanagan said.

“It is a complete disregard for people’s rights. There is no dignity or autonomy in this referendum,” she said.