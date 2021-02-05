Man (60s) arrested following discovery of woman's body in Cork

GARDAÍ SAY THEY have arrested a man in his 60s regarding the death of Mary O’Keeffe in north Cork yesterday.
The woman, who was in her 70s, was discovered dead in a burning car in Drumdeer Wood near Doneraile at around 4.30pm.
A man was pulled from the nearby Awbeg River shortly after. He had suffered burn injuries as well as hypothermia.
A garda spokesman said: “A male, aged in 60s, has been arrested in relation to this incident on suspicion of unlawful killing. He is currently detained at Fermoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
“The post-mortem on the body of a female recovered from the burnt-out car is currently ongoing.”
The community of Doneraile has been left “shocked” by the woman’s death.
