#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

Post-mortem examination due after woman's body found in burning car

The remains were found inside the burning car by firefighters. A man was found in a nearby river.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 5 Feb 2021, 7:50 AM
38 minutes ago 3,325 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5346132
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A POST-MORTEM WILL be carried out later today on a body found yesterday in a burning car.

The discovery was made at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon by members of the fire brigade near Doneraile in north County Cork.

Gardaí were called to the scene and following a search of the area a man was also rescued from the river. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is understood to be in a serious condition. 

Garda investigators hope to speak to him when his condition allows it.  

Sources have said that it is believed that the body is that of a local elderly woman and that the man was known to her. 

Gardaí sealed off the scene last night and the remains of the woman was still at the scene. A forensic team will carry out an examination today before moving the body. 

A garda spokesman has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.  

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau,” the spokeperson said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem is to be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation. 

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm, particular anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.”

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
oconnorniall78@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie