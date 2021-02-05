Post-mortem examination due after woman's body found in burning car

A POST-MORTEM WILL be carried out later today on a body found yesterday in a burning car.

The discovery was made at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon by members of the fire brigade near Doneraile in north County Cork.

Gardaí were called to the scene and following a search of the area a man was also rescued from the river. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is understood to be in a serious condition.

Garda investigators hope to speak to him when his condition allows it.

Sources have said that it is believed that the body is that of a local elderly woman and that the man was known to her.

Gardaí sealed off the scene last night and the remains of the woman was still at the scene. A forensic team will carry out an examination today before moving the body.

A garda spokesman has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau,” the spokeperson said in a statement.

“The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem is to be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm, particular anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.”