Family and gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of 89-year-old woman missing from Co Wicklow

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 89-year-old woman who was reported missing from Arklow, Co Wicklow this morning.
Mary Rowe is described as being approximately 5’1″ in height, of slim build, and having grey hair. She also wears glasses and walks with the assistance of a walking aid.
Gardaí and Mary’s family are very concerned for her welfare.
Garda enquiries to date have ascertained that Mary took a bus from Arklow to Loughlinstown in Co Dublin and that she may currently be in the Loughlinstown area.
Anyone with any information on Mary’s whereabouts are asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
