Dublin: 8 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
No recommendation to cancel mass gatherings at this stage, says Taoiseach

He made the comment this evening during a press briefing.

By Aoife Barry Friday 6 Mar 2020, 4:56 PM
23 minutes ago 5,602 Views 57 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR says there is no recommendation to cancel mass gatherings at this stage.

He made the comments today to the press during a briefing on mass gatherings as more coronavirus Covid-19 cases are diagnosed in Ireland. 

No final decision has yet been made on the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, with organisers set to meet today to discuss the situation.   

At least one parade has already been postponed, with organisers of the parade in Youghal, Co Cork announcing this morning that it will not go ahead. 

Also present at the briefing today was Dr Tony Holohan, the Department of Health’s chief medical officer.

Holohan spoke about the need to protect patients’ privacy, saying that he wanted to assure people that their privacy and confidentiality when making contact with the health service will be respected.

Related Read

06.03.20 Community transmission, Trinity College case and Cork hospital cancellations: Today's Covid-19 main points

Varadkar said the government has to balance “our desire to give people information… with the need to protect the identity of individuals”.

Seven new cases of coronavirus Covid-19 were confirmed last night in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total to 13. They included the first case of community transmission, not related to foreign travel.

