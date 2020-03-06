Community transmission, Trinity College case and Cork hospital cancellations: Today's Covid-19 main points

Advice at Dublin Airport. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

CONFIRMED CASES OF the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland more than doubled yesterday with the first case of community transmission also confirmed.

Seven new cases confirmed by the Department of Health last night brings the number of confirmed cases in the Republic to 13. Three cases have also been detected in the North.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Seven new cases, bring total in Republic of Ireland to 13

First case of community transmission (not related to foreign travel)

Cork University Hospital cancelling outpatient appointments

Healthcare workers returning from high risk areas told not to go to work

Trinity College Dublin confirms cases, closes section of campus

Restaurants call for support after 80% cancellations of corporate bookings

What’s happened?

The Department of Health provided an updated yesterday evening on the development Covid-19 in Ireland and the response to it. Seven new cases were confirmed.

Four of the new cases are males in the east of the country and relate to travel from northern Italy.

Two new cases relate to females in the west of the country and are associated with close contact with a confirmed case. Previously, a family of four in the west were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The final new case confirmed last night is the first case of community transmission in the country.

Community transmission means infections within a population are not imported from another virus-hit area. Put simply, for example, community transition in Ireland would mean a person who gets Covid-19 despite having not been to the affected outbreak areas, e.g. northern Italy, China, Japan, South Korea.

This case of community transmission relates to a male in the south of the country who had been in Cork University Hospital.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Speaking about the first case of community transmission within Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health said that, at present, health authorities can’t explain how it took place.

“As things stand we’re not able to explain how that particular case has arisen. And that gives rise to the possibility that there is some community transmission, but it is a single case,” he said.

This is what we would have anticipated we’ve had a number of cases imported into this country as a result of exposure to a significant outbreak, widespread community transmission that’s now happening in the north of Italy. And so we’ve anticipated that, it pretty much matches the pattern of most countries experience across Europe in terms of importation of cases from that part of Europe, in other words from northern Italy, so it’s not a surprise to us.

Response

Cork University Hospital

As a result of that first case of community transmission, Cork University Hospital said last night it was introducing strict visitor restrictions and cancelling all outpatient appointments today.

“This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital,” the hospital said. “All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of infection.”

The hospital stressed that appointments would be “rescheduled as soon as possible”.

The hospital has been carrying out a risk assessment and Liam Woods, the HSE’s National Director of Acute Operations, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that anyone who may have had contact with the patient at the hospital has been contacted.

Some staff have been asked to self-isolate.

“The contact tracing in Cork has been completed and our public health department has engaged in that so that work is done.

“The procedure is clear, so any person who is a contact is asked to voluntarily self-isolated and that has happened,” he added.

Healthcare workers

Healthcare workers across the country who have returned from high risk areas are also being told not to come into work for two weeks.

Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre – a subsection of the HSE, said last night.

Of the health care workers, those who have come from the higher risk areas in our guidelines, they would include Hubei province in China, Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, Iran, and the four affected provinces in northern Italy, they would be advised by public health to stay out of work for 14 days, and they will be actively monitored by public health.

“People who have come from the remaining affected areas as defined by the ECDC are allowed to go to work, but they have to be monitored on arrival at work every day to ensure that they don’t have symptoms. And if they were to develop symptoms they have to, like everybody else, excuse themselves and self-isolate,” he added.

Trinity College

Trinity College Dublin also told students last night that the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed within the college.

In an email to students and staff after 11pm last night labelled “IMPORTANT EMAIL ABOUT COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) IN TRINITY”, the university said that a section of its Dublin campus has been closed “as a precautionary measure”.

“We were informed of a positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) within Trinity College Dublin late on Thursday night (March 5). We are now working closely with the authorities to ensure that this individual receives the best care possible,” the email said.

“The HSE will trace anyone who has been in contact with the infected individual to ensure they receive any necessary medical attention.

The relevant part of the University (Floor 4 of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute), and the lifts in TBSI, have been closed as a precautionary measure and will be cleaned in accordance with HSE guidelines.

TCD added that the rest of the university remains open but advised students to “check your emails regularly”.

Restaurants

The Restaurants Association of Ireland said this morning that members are reporting 80% corporate booking cancellations as a result of Covid-19.

The group said supports need to be put in place to “keep the restaurant and tourism sector afloat” and specifically called for “an immediate reduction of the VAT rate to 9%”.

“We have a potential recession situation on our hands due to the spread of COVID-19. Irish Food and Restaurant businesses were already struggling to stay afloat throughout 2020 due to the high costs of doing business, but if the OECD predictions come true, Irish businesses are due to fare much worse,” the group’s CEO Adrian Cummins said.

What’s the latest advice from the HSE?

The HSE’s main advice page on the coronavirus was changed yesterday afternoon.

In a section detailing the risk of catching the virus, the latest advice says: