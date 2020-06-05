This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 June, 2020
Investigation into late reporting of 244 cases of Covid-19 finds Mater Hospital acted legally

Controversy arose last month after it emerged that there was a delay in the reporting of the cases.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 5 Jun 2020, 11:16 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN INVESTIGATION INTO anomalies regarding the reporting of Covid-19 cases at the Mater Hospital in Dublin has found that the hospital complied with legal obligations.

Controversy arose last month when it emerged that there was a delay in the official publication of some 244 cases at the hospital dating back to mid-March.

Covid-19 is a notifiable disease, and the reporting cases to health authorities is a statutory legal requirement.

The head of the Health Service Executive Paul Reid subsequently asked Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry to “establish the facts of the matter”.

At the HSE’s weekly Covid-19 briefing today, Reid confirmed that the report into the delay had found that the Mater carried out its legal obligations.

Reid said that the 244 cases were reported to public health teams at the time, and that contact tracing on confirmed cases had been carried out.

He added that the report made recommendations about how the HSE would validate Covid-19 data in future.

Meanwhile, the HSE said that more than 350,000 Covid-19 tests has been completed in Ireland to date, including just over 21,000 last week.

It is also hoped that the health service’s contact tracing app will be signed off by government and rolled out this month.

The app is currently being trialled by gardaí and a data protection assessment has been sent to the Data Protection Commissioner for review.

With reporting by Órla Ryan.

