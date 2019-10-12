Maths Week: Have a go at these puzzles to test your maths knowledge

The answers will be published at 1pm tomorrow.

MATHS WEEK STARTS today, and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you some puzzles with all the answers published on the site tomorrow at 1pm.

Question 1

Which is the smallest value?

a) 67%

b) 2/3

c) 8/13

d) 0.666

Question 2

What is one half of two-fifths of 20 times 3?

a) 12

b) 25

c) 5

d) 14

Question 3

A recent TheJournal.ie report on energy drinks told us that over 26 million litres of energy drinks are consumed in Ireland per year. One product popular with young people is sold in 500ml cans. Each of these contains 55g of sugar. Suppose someone was to drink 1 can of this a day for a year, how much sugar would they consume in a year from this source alone?

a) 2.17 kg

b) 3.65 kg

c) 20.075 kg

d) 5.5 kg

Question 4

Last Thursday was the 10th day of the 10th month. 10 multiplied by 10 is 100, which of course is a square number. How many more times will this happen (ie. the product of the day and the month being a square number) before the end of this year?

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

Question 5

The following shape, equivalent to five squares, was cut out of cardboard to make a box. The perimeter is 72 cm. What is the area of cardboard in centimetres squared?

a) 72 cm sq

b) 120 cm sq

c) 180 cm sq

d) 144 cm sq

Question 6

Which is the best value?

a) Half a square metre for €10

b) Half a metre squared for €5

c) They are both the same

d) None of the above

Question 7

My age is 4 times what it was 4 years ago minus twice what it will be in 4 years’ time. What’s my age?

a) 16

b) 18

c) 24

d) 26

Question 8

Which is best value per litre from these special offers of the same product originally marked €4 per litre?

a) 1 litre for €3.49

b) 1 litre with 20% off marked price

c) 3 for the price of 2

d) 33% extra free

Question 9

The government increased the carbon tax in the budget by €6 per tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) released. A petrol car can emit 2.31kg of carbon dioxide from burning 1 litre of fuel. How much extra would this cost for a petrol car with a fuel efficiency of 16 km/l driving 10,000 km in a year?

a) €56

b) More than €100

c) €28

d) less than €10

Question 10

The following maths puzzle went viral in Japan, as most people will fall into the same trap and get the incorrect answer. Can you solve it correctly?

9 – 3 ÷ ⅓ + 1 = ?

The answers will be published on the site at 1pm on Sunday.