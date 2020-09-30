Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver pictured on film set in Tipperary

ACTORS MATT DAMON, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver have been pictured wearing face coverings in Co Tipperary on set for their new film The Last Duel.

The blockbuster is being directed by Ridley Scott.

Arriving on set at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary, Comer can be seen sporting elaborate plaits, as she wore a black poncho over a peach-coloured gown while wearing a plastic face shield.

Damon was also photographed wearing a face mask while he was in costume on set.

Driver could also be seen wearing a black face covering and a black hooded coat.

The film also stars Ben Affleck, Dame Harriet Walter and Nathaniel Parker.

Jodie Comer

In the film, Affleck’s King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) settle his dispute with his squire (Driver) by challenging him to a duel.

Comer plays Damon’s wife, Marguerite de Carrouges.

Adam Driver

The film’s script was penned by Damon and Affleck, who previously won an Oscar for their Good Will Hunting screenplay.

The Last Duel is expected to be released in 2021.

Damon stayed in Ireland for three months earlier this year at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Oscar-winner had been staying in Dalkey in Co Dublin after filming he was doing here stopped due to the lockdown.

Damon’s presence in Dublin sparked some curiosity during the lockdown, with the New York Times reporting ‘A Seaside Irish Village Adopts Matt Damon’.

Speaking to Spin 1038′s Fully Charged in May, Damon said he had been in Ireland since early March and that it’s “one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been”.

The actor said he felt very lucky because he was here with his family.

“Obviously what’s going on in the world is horrible but for my family, I’ve got my kids and and we had teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks…

“So we feel guilty we’ve got this kind of incredible setup in this place which is, I mean, it’s just absolutely gorgeous,” Damon said.

With reporting by Órla Ryan