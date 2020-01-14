Man who married his friend for tax reasons has died

A MAN WHO married his best friend for tax reasons just before Christmas two years ago has died.

Matt Murphy hit the headlines in December 2017 when he told RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline programme that he was set to marry Michael O’Sullivan.

Although neither man is gay, Matt said they were getting married so that he could leave Michael his house when he died and his friend wouldn’t have to pay inheritance tax. The pair tied the knot on 22 December 2017.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on the same programme today, Michael said that Matt had passed away in the early hours this morning.

“He was a wonderful person,” Michael said. “He loved people. Even when he was ill in the house here. Once you got him sitting down and someone to talk to, you would not know he was ill.”

Born in Cashel in Tipperary, Matt Murphy resided in Stoneybatter in Dublin.

We @joeliveline are so sad to let people know that Matt pictured sitting here has passed away early this morning...They captured the hearts and minds #liveline when they announced that they would marry for tax reasons in 2017. RIP MATT. CONDOLENCES TO MICHAEL...

His death notice on RIP.ie said: “Peacefully with Michael by his side, former butler, valet, head of house, telephonist, model, actor, husband, stepfather and utter gentleman; sadly missed by Michael, John, Irene, his stepchildren, cousin Nellie, his great friends James, Mary and Deirdre, relatives and friends.”

He will repose in his home tomorrow afternoon and all day Thursday before his funeral on Friday afternoon.

“I just want to give everyone a chance to come hello and say goodbye,” his husband Michael said.

“Matt was illegitimately born in 1935, and up until he died he never knew who his father was,” he added.