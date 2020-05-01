Gardaí appeal for information to help locate missing Matthew Chlebowski (14)

GARDAÍ IN CLONDALKIN have appealed for information to help trace the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy.

Matthew Chlebowski is missing from the Clondalkin area since Sunday. His disappearance was reported to officers yesterday, according to gardaí.

He is described as being 5ft’7in in height, with black hair, of slight build with brown eyes.

When last seen, Matthew was wearing a grey North Face jacket, dark coloured bottoms and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Clondalkin on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.