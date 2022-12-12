Detectives in the North no longer treating Matthew McCallan's death as 'unexplained'

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE circumstances surrounding the death of a 15 year old in Northern Ireland have said they are “no longer treating it as unexplained”, but are not currently considering it to be suspicious.

Matthew McCallan was discovered deceased in a laneway near Fintona villag, Co Tyrone shortly before 12 noon on Monday last week.

Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday 4th December when the teenager did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona held the night before.

The Police Ombudsman is also to review the PSNI’s early investigation after Matthew McCallan was reported missing, as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.

This evening, Detective Inspector Michael Winters with the PSNI said officers are keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV in a number of areas in Fintona, or who were driving on local roads between 1am and 5am on Sunday 4th December.

The youngster, from the Dungannon area, was last seen at approximately 1.20am near the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, Winters said.

“Following the results of the post mortem we are no longer treating Matthew’s death as unexplained, and while we are also not treating it as suspicious, we are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to his death,” he added in a PSNI statement released this evening.

“Sadly Matthew was discovered by a member of the public in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am on Monday 5th December,” Winters said.

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family at this time and we are trying to provide these answers for them. A number of specially trained officers are continuing to provide support to them at this tragic time.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV in a number of areas within Fintona, including Loughmuck Road, Edergole Road, Tullycunny Road, Blackfort Road and Tattyreagh Road.

“I would appeal to anyone who has CCTV in these areas and hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward. I am also appealing for anyone who was driving on these roads between 1am and 5am on Sunday 4th December, and who were using dashcam, to speak to police.

Winters continued: “I would appeal to anyone who saw Matthew or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 319 of 04/12/22.”