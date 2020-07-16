This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highest European court expected to rule on data privacy case today

The ruling on this case could have significant implications for how data is transferred between the EU and the US.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 5,195 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5151037
Max Schrems (file photo)
Image: PA
Max Schrems (file photo)
Max Schrems (file photo)
Image: PA

THE HIGHEST COURT in Europe is expected to rule today on whether or not European personal data is safe when transferred to the US. 

The ruling may have a significant impact on how companies handle personal data in the future. It was taken by Austrian privacy lawyer Max Schrems, who has taken a number of other cases related to data privacy.

The case was first brought to the Irish High Court after Schrems complained to the Irish Data Protection Commissioner about Facebook’s use of standard contractual clauses (SCC) to transfer personal data to the US. 

In 2017, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) asked the High Court to refer the mechanisms used to transfer data between the EU and the US to the European Court of Justice, saying that such issues cannot be decided at national level.

The High Court referred questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), where the judgement is expected later today.

In 2018, the High Court set out a number of questions which the CJEU will have to answer regarding the validity of data channels between the US and the EU.

This was appealed by Facebook to the Supreme Court, but the appeal was rejected in 2019. Today, the CJEU is expected to respond to the 11 questions which were submitted by the High Court. 

The questions are regarding the validity of data channels between the US and the EU, including the Privacy Shield, which is a US-EU data sharing deal.

The Privacy Shield was designed by the US Department of Commerce and the European Commission to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a “mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce”, according to the US government.

According to Schrems’ organisation None Of Your Business (NYOB), the main concern in the case is about the unnecessary outsourcing of data processing to the US. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The landmark case by Schrems will have serious repercussions for personal privacy policies and trans-Atlantic business. 

In a previous statement about the case, a spokesperson for Facebook said the company is awaiting the ruling of the CJEU and defended the use of SCCs.

We are grateful for the consideration of the Irish Court and look ahead to the Court of Justice of the European Union to now decide on these complex questions. Standard Contract Clauses provide important safeguards to ensure that Europeans’ data are protected once transferred overseas.

“SCCs have been designed and endorsed by the European Commission and are used by thousands of companies across Europe to do business.”

Schrems brought a previous case in 2015 which dealt with the EU-US data-sharing agreement “safe harbour”. That case reached the CJEU and “safe harbour” was found to be invalid.

- Additional reporting © – AFP, 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie