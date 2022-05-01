Quiz: How much do you know about May Day?

FROM CELTS AND Romans in ancient times, to workers and neopagans in the modern era, May Day has meant a lot of different things to different people over the years.

Whether it’s marking the start of summer or celebrating the working class, people have repeatedly been drawn to 1 May as a date of significance.

Test your knowledge of May Day to mark the day that’s in it.

Advertisement

The earliest known May celebrations go all the way back to ancient Rome to honour Flora, the goddess of ________________ Butter Housing

Vegetables Flowers Throughout Europe, 1 May is associated with rural pagan festivals, what ancient celtic festival took place in Ireland around May Day? Alamy Samhain Imbolc

Bealtaine Lughnasa A traditional Irish May Day rhyme goes: “Long Life, _____________ and a candle for the May Bush”. No strife A pretty wife

A cook’s knife A trip to Fife What was placed at doorsteps and windowsills on May Day to bring luck and offer protection from mystical forces? Holy water Rosary beads

Old boots Flowers In what European country is there a tradition of lighting bonfires to ward off witches? Alamy Czech Republic Estonia

Germany Slovakia

All of the above What’s the idea behind Maypole dancing? Alamy It wards off evil spirits It helps ensure fertility

It guides departed souls to the otherworld What political ideology is May Day associated with? Socialism Fascism

Libertarianism Conservatism Socialist activists originally chose the day to hold demonstrations across numerous countries in support of _______________ A ban on private enterprise An eight-hour work day

Free healthcare A planned economy Where were large military parades regularly held every 1 May during the Cold War? Alamy Red Square, Moscow Times Square, New York

Trafalgar Square, London Eyre Square, Galway Finally, in what year did May Day become a public holiday in Ireland? 1886 1932

1994 2009 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! A Top of the class! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Lovely result Share your result: Share You scored out of ! C 'I'll take it' Share your result: Share You scored out of ! D You just about scraped it! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! F The questions didn't suit you. Share your result: Share