Sunday 29 March, 2020
Six-year-old boy in Mayo dies after being found in stream close to home

Gardaí had received a report earlier today that the boy had gone missing from his home.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 9:47 PM
48 minutes ago 17,697 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061432
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A SIX-YEAR-old boy has died today after being found in a stream close to his home in Ballina, Co Mayo.

Gardaí said shortly after 1pm they received reports that a six-year-old boy had gone missing from his home at Rehins Fort in Ballina.

“Following a search, involving gardaí and local residents, the boy was rescued a short time later from a nearby steam close to the River Moy,” a spokesperson said.

“The young boy was treated at the scene by gardaí and emergency service personnel and taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.”

The local coroner has been notified of the child’s death and a post-mortem will been arranged.

The incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

