McEntee expresses 'full support' of government for Garda Commissioner after no confidence vote

HELEN MCENTEE HAS expressed the “full support” of the government in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris after rank and file members voted overwhelmingly to back a motion of no confidence in him.

The Minister for Justice said the decision to pursue a “personalised ballot” was “regrettable”. She called for “talking and negotiating” to resolve the dispute.

Earlier this afternoon, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) announced that its members voted overwhelmingly to express no confidence in the commissioner, with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout voting ‘no’, a record return for the GRA.

At the press conference announcing the result of the vote, GRA leadership cited a number of issues affecting their members, including staff retention, a “toxic” atmosphere, oversight processes, suspensions and rostered hours.

In a statement this afternoon, McEntee said she believed the commissioner’s “leadership and commitment is evident in the significant progress being made across a range of areas, including tackling organised crime, domestic abuse and many other issues”.

The statement continued that the minister has “consistently said that while it is entirely legitimate for any staff associations to raise issues of concern, a personalised ballot would not resolve any such issues, nor has it done so”.

“The decision of the GRA executive to pursue a ballot was therefore regrettable.”

While acknowledging that rosters are an “important” issue, McEntee said that “it is also important that the commissioner can run the Garda organisation in an efficient and effective manner”.

“Differences over rosters can only be resolved by talking and negotiation,” she said, adding that negotiations using the industrial mechanisms of the state were the only way to reach a solution.