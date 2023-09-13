Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 13 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a media briefing in 2020
# Drew Harris
McEntee expresses 'full support' of government for Garda Commissioner after no confidence vote
The justice minister said the decision to pursue a “personalised ballot” was “regrettable” and called for “talking and negotiating” to resolve the dispute.
6.8k
41
1 hour ago

HELEN MCENTEE HAS expressed the “full support” of the government in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris after rank and file members voted overwhelmingly to back a motion of no confidence in him.

The Minister for Justice said the decision to pursue a “personalised ballot” was “regrettable”. She called for “talking and negotiating” to resolve the dispute.

Earlier this afternoon, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) announced that its members voted overwhelmingly to express no confidence in the commissioner, with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout voting ‘no’, a record return for the GRA. 

At the press conference announcing the result of the vote, GRA leadership cited a number of issues affecting their members, including staff retention, a “toxic” atmosphere, oversight processes, suspensions and rostered hours. 

In a statement this afternoon, McEntee said she believed the commissioner’s “leadership and commitment is evident in the significant progress being made across a range of areas, including tackling organised crime, domestic abuse and many other issues”.

The statement continued that the minister has “consistently said that while it is entirely legitimate for any staff associations to raise issues of concern, a personalised ballot would not resolve any such issues, nor has it done so”.

“The decision of the GRA executive to pursue a ballot was therefore regrettable.”

While acknowledging that rosters are an “important” issue, McEntee said that “it is also important that the commissioner can run the Garda organisation in an efficient and effective manner”.

“Differences over rosters can only be resolved by talking and negotiation,” she said, adding that negotiations using the industrial mechanisms of the state were the only way to reach a solution. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
41
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     