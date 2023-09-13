Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Commissioner Drew Harris.
# Harris v GRA
Landslide 'no confidence' result expected in GRA ballot on Drew Harris's leadership
Gardaí are in a major industrial relations row with Harris over his decision to push through a controversial work roster.
7 minutes ago

THE RESULTS OF the Garda Representative Association vote of no confidence in Commissioner Drew Harris will be released today – it is anticipated to be a landslide against the force’s leader. 

Gardaí are currently engaged in a major industrial relations row with Harris over his decision to push through a working time roster they believe will adversely affect  members.

The results will be released at an event in Dublin this morning. While sources have not disclosed the results it is widely believed to be a resounding ‘no’ against the commissioner’s leadership.

In July the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said that the Commissioner “lacks logic” as he announced the reintroduction of a roster and they claim there are not enough gardaí to fulfill staffing levels of the new arrangement.

On 26 July the GRA leadership agreed on a motion to ballot members on a vote of no confidence in Harris.

Meetings between the organisation and the Commissioner have failed to solve the impasse.

Both Garda representative groups – the Association Garda Sergeants and Inspectors as well as the Garda Representative Association (GRA) – had voted against accepting the proposed new roster arrangements for gardaí.

Gardaí currently work a four-on, four-off, 12 hour shift pattern which was introduced as a temporary measure during Covid-19.

The GRA and AGSI argue that it will cause gardaí to work the proposed six days with four days off rotation – they have said it will cause hardship for members and adversely affect their standard of life, family routine and cost of living.

The AGSI are not conducting a ballot of confidence in the Commissioner.  

Author
Niall O'Connor
