McGregor apologises over pub punch incident caught on video

The MMS star was speaking in an interview with ESPN.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 23 Aug 2019, 7:25 AM
Conor McGregor offered an apology on ESPN.
Image: John Angelillo/UPI/PA Images
Image: John Angelillo/UPI/PA Images

CONOR MCGREGOR has apologised after a video emerged of the MMA star apparently attacking an older man in a Dublin pub. 

In an interview with ESPN, the fighter said he was mortified by the conduct shown on the video, in which he punches the man in what appears to be an unprovoked attack at the Marble Arch Pub in Drimnagh at about 2.30pm on 6 April.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did.”

“I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am,” he said.

In the wake of CCTV footage being published, Gardaí confirmed that they’re still investigating an assault at a Dublin pub. McGregor said he is ready to accept any punishment meted out.

“Whatever comes my way, I will face it,” McGregor said. “Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head on. I will not hide from it. I was in the wrong. It was completely unacceptable behavior for a man in my position.”

McGregor also said he is keen to return to fighting despite announcing his retirement in March.

“I must get my head screwed on and just get back in the game and fight for redemption, retribution, respect – the things that made me the man I am,” McGregor said. “And that’s what I will do.”

McGregor has not fought since being defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.

However he insists he is ready to make a comeback despite his lengthy layoff.

“Mine is gonna be the greatest (comeback) of all,” McGregor said.

With additional reporting by © AFP 2019

