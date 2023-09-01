Advertisement

Friday 1 September 2023
Luke McSweeney and his sister Grace McSweeney.
# Clonmel Tragedy
Funerals of brother and sister killed in Clonmel crash to take place today
The siblings lost their lives in a tragic car accident that also claimed the lives of Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey.
1 hour ago

THE FUNERALS TAKE place today of Luke McSweeney (24) and his younger sister Grace McSweeney (18), who both died in a car crash in Clonmel last friday. 

The tragic incident saw four lives lost on the way to a leaving cert results celebration, including the siblings and Grace’s friends Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey. 

The bodies of Grace and Luke have been in repose at their family home since yesterday, at Mountain Road, Clonmel. 

Their funeral mass will take place in the town, with the mass taking place at 11.30am at St Peter and Paul’s Church on Gladstone Street.

It is expected that large crowds of mourners will join the family in attending the funeral mass. The mass can also be viewed online. 

The mass will be followed by a burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. 

Grace and Luke are mourned by their mother Brigid, father Paul, brother Mark and David, Luke’s girlfriend Kelly, and their wider family and friends. 

“They will be sadly missed and their precious short lives will never be forgotten,” a statement from their death notices read. 

Nicole Murphy was buried yesterday in Kilcash in south Tipperary, following a funeral mass. 

Members of the McSweeney and Coffey families were present at what was the first funeral following the tragedy.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the church as the hearse carrying the teenager’s white coffin arrived just after 12pm.

Classmates from Loreto Secondary School formed a guard of honour as the casket was brought into the church.

There were tears as some members of the congregation comforted each other with hugs.

Zoey Coffey’s funeral will take place tomorrow. 

Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
