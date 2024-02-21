11 possible cases of measles in Ireland last week, according to latest report

ELEVEN POSSIBLE CASES of measles were reported in Ireland last week, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The figures show a rise in cases compared to the week previous, when just three possible cases were detected.

None of the possible cases detected last week were confirmed. In the previous report, one case of measles was confirmed, that of the man who died in the Dublin and Midlands Health Region. That case was the first measles death in Ireland in over 20 years.

Of the possible cases reported last week, 5 were in children aged 0 to 4 years, 4 were in children aged 5-9 years, and 1 possible case was related to a child aged between 10 and 14.

Advertisement

Each of these suspected cases will be subject to lab tests before they are confirmed or denotified.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious implications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and those who are immunosuppressed.

It starts with cold-like symptoms that develop roughly ten days after a person is infected, with a rash forming a few days later.

The illness can last for seven to 10 days.

The Public Health Authority in Northern Ireland identified and confirmed one case of measles there. It linked the single confirmed case to a rise in confirmed and suspected measles cases across England and Europe.

It urged members of the public to get their MMR vaccine and to ensure that they have both doses.