Saturday 22 January 2022
Quiz: How well do you these Meat Loaf lyrics?

The death of Meat Loaf was confirm by his family in a statement yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
IT WAS ANNOUNCED yesterday that the singer and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. 

American singer Cher and theatre boss Andrew Lloyd Webber were among those paying tribute following news of his death.

Cher tweeted that she had “so much fun” when she worked with him on his 1981 album Dead Ringer.

Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim”, referring to Jim Steinman, who died last year.

With this news, let’s take a look back at some of Meat Loaf’s hits…

Let’s start off easy, finish these lyrics: 'I would do anything for love, but I won’t do…'
This
That
Finish these lyrics from Bat Out Of Hell: 'I'm gonna hit the highway like a battering ram…'
In a jet black cadillac
And I’ll be gone, gone, gone

On a silver-black phantom bike
And the moonlight's shining bright
What song is this from? 'And we're glowing like the metal on the edge of a knife'
Paradise by the Dashboard Light
Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad

Rock n Roll Dreams Come Through
Heaven Can Wait
And what song is this from? 'I'm crying icicles instead of tears'
You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth
Original Sin

For Crying Out Loud
Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad
What song is this from? 'A man he doesn't live by rock 'n' roll and brew alone'
Bat Out of Hell
Dead Ringer for Love

All Revved Up With No Place To Go
Paradise by the Dashboard Light
Finish these lyrics from You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth: 'When I listen to your heart I hear the whole world turning'
Oh we were lying together in a silver lining
But my soul is flying high above the ground

I see the shooting stars falling through your trembling hands
And then you took the words right out of my mouth
And finish these lyrics from Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through: 'You've been through the fires of hell'
And I know you've got the scars to prove it
And I know you've got the ashes to prove it

You can't run away forever
Remember everything that I told you
What song is this from? 'Then like a sinner before the gates of Heaven, I'll come crawling on back to you'
Bat out of Hell
I’d Do Anything for Love

Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are
I’m Gonna Love Her for Both of Us
What song is this from? ​​'Some nights I just lose it all when I watch you dance and the thunder rolls'
Rock n Roll Dreams Come Through
I’d Lie For You

Dead Ringer
I’d Do Anything For Love
And finally, what is the second line from Not a Dry Eye in the House:
Hear the sound of a heart breaking
The ending's just too sad to take

After loves curtain comes down
The greatest story was you and me
