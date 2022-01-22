Quiz: How well do you these Meat Loaf lyrics?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED yesterday that the singer and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

American singer Cher and theatre boss Andrew Lloyd Webber were among those paying tribute following news of his death.

Cher tweeted that she had “so much fun” when she worked with him on his 1981 album Dead Ringer.

Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim”, referring to Jim Steinman, who died last year.

With this news, let’s take a look back at some of Meat Loaf’s hits…

