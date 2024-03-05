Media Minister only had three one-to-one chats with former RTÉ chair in almost a year during crisis

MEDIA MINISTER CATHERINE Martin only held three one-to-one chats with former RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh in the space of almost a year, two of which took place over the phone.

Ní Raghallaigh became RTÉ chair in November 2022 and had her first one-to-one meeting with Martin the following June.

This first meeting was two days after the eruption of the pay scandal involving former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy and seven months after she had taken up the role.

That’s according to Martin’s ministerial diaries, which are available up to September 2023.

Prior to the RTÉ pay scandal breaking in June last year, Martin only had three meetings with RTÉ officials between December 2022 and May 2023.

Apart from a meeting with RTÉ on 7 December, 2022, Martin’s ministerial diaries do not show any other RTÉ meetings during 2022.

‘Clarification’

Martin had previously said that she held monthly meetings with Ní Raghallaigh.

However, in a letter published by Ní Raghallaigh yesterday, she said “it is not true that there were scheduled/formal monthly meetings between the Minister and myself as has been claimed”.

Ni Raghallaigh became the chair of the RTÉ board in November 2022 and said that in her 15 months as chair, she “only had a handful of meetings directly with the Minister”.

File image of former RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Ní Raghallaigh resigned as RTÉ chair hours after Martin refused to express confidence in her during an appearance on Prime Time last month.

She also outlined in her letter that on the day of Martin’s Prime Time interview, she and Martin had “relayed messages” between Department officials.

The former RTÉ chair said this “was not an unusual way for the Minister to communicate with me”.

While Martin told an Oireachtas Media Committee that the chair is the “direct line of communication between a Minister for media and RTÉ”, Ní Raghallaigh claimed that “on the whole” this relaying of messages “took the form of communications with her Department officials”.

In her lengthy letter, Ní Raghallaigh said some “matters require clarification” and added that she “cannot remain silent about the manner of my enforced dismissal which seemed designed to traduce my reputation”.

Ministerial diaries

Catherine Martin’s ministerial diaries show that on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, the media minister had an RTÉ briefing followed by an RTÉ meeting.

It is not stated who was present at these appointments, but it is understood that Ní Raghallaigh would have been present at the RTÉ meeting.

This was the first RTÉ related engagement in Martin’s diary after Ní Raghallaigh became chair of the RTÉ board in November 2022.

According to her ministerial diary, it wasn’t until Monday, 13 February 2023 that Martin next undertook a meeting with RTÉ.

On that date last February, Martin’s diary notes that the minister undertook a visit to RTÉ’s Donnybrook studios that lasted for an hour and twenty minutes.

The next RTÉ appointment was almost three months later on 10 May, when Martin had a half-hour RTÉ briefing, followed by an RTÉ meeting in person in her office that also lasted half an hour.

Advertisement

Again, it is not noted who Martin met with during these engagements, though it is understood that Ní Raghallaigh would have been present.

RTÉ pay scandal

Ryan Tubridy stepped down as Late Late Show host after 14 years in the role on 16 March, 2023.

Around three months later, the scandal around Tubridy’s pay erupted.

File image of former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On 22 June, 2023, RTÉ apologised after admitting it paid Tubridy more than it had previously declared.

RTÉ said that between 2017 and 2022, Tubridy received a series of payments that were hundreds of thousands of euros above his annual published salary.

The series of payments totalling €345,000 were uncovered after the company’s auditors alerted the board to some of the transactions.

A day after the revelations, Tubridy apologised for his “error of judgement” and denied that it had “some bearing on my decision to step down from hosting the Late Late Show”.

On 24 June, 2023, two days after the RTÉ scandal broke, Martin’s diary notes that she held a half hour meeting with then-RTÉ chair Ní Raghallaigh.

This was her first one-to-one engagement with the former RTÉ chair that was listed in Martin’s ministerial diaries.

Around two weeks later, on 6 July, Martin held an RTÉ meeting that lasted for two hours, but once more her diary does not state who was present.

More than a month later, Martin’s diary reveals she then began to have more extensive communication with her officials on RTÉ.

This coincided with Martin receiving a Grant Thornton report into how RTÉ had declared fees for Tubridy between 2017 and 2019.

The report found that neither Tubridy, nor his agent Noel Kelly, had any involvement in the adjustments for the period.

Martin had an hour long briefing with her officials regarding RTÉ on 14 August, and received the Grant Thornton report a day later on 15 August.

At 8pm on 15 August, Martin’s diary details that she had a half-hour phone call with Ní Raghallaigh.

She had another half-hour phone call with Ní Raghallaigh on 17 August.

Between 14 and 22 August, Martin had six briefings with officials related to RTÉ.

On 24 August, she then had a briefing on the Mazar’s report into RTÉ’s barter account system.

A day later on 25 August, she had a half hour meeting with RTÉ, and the next half-hour RTÉ meeting took place on 12 September.

Martin’s ministerial diary is only available up to the end of September 2023.

The Department notes that ministerial diaries “may not reflect every single official engagement because some may have been arranged, postponed or cancelled at very short notice”.