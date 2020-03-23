This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men arrested as part of dissident republican activity investigation released

The men were arrested by members of the Special Detective Unit in the midlands yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Monday 23 Mar 2020, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,758 Views 4 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THREE MEN ARRESTED as part of a Garda investigation into dissident republican activity have been released.

The men, two aged in their 40s and one in his 50s, were arrested yesterday in the midlands area under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The men were arrested by members of the Special Detective Unit who are investigating dissident republican activity in the State.

A Garda spokesperson today said no further information is available but investigations are ongoing.

Speaking yesterday, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “This ongoing operation demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s determination to ensure the security of our State, in the midst of the ongoing critical Covid-19 situation.

“All of An Garda Síochána’s specialist units whose responsibility it is to protect the security of the state continued to be fully resourced and active keeping people safe at this time.”

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

