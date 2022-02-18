Two men (20s) arrested in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Clondalkin in January

TWO MEN ARRESTED in connection with an incident that saw a man suffer fatal injuries while trying to prevent his car from being stolen have been released without charge.

The incident occurred on Sunday 23 January, with the man later named as Ian McDonnell by Gardaí.

The 50-year-old was found “lying on the roadway with serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he later passed away.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on Wednesday and were detained at Garda stations in the South West Dublin area.

Advertisement

They were released late last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions according to gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations into the incident remain ongoing.