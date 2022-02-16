#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two men (20s) arrested in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Clondalkin in January

The incident took place on Sunday, 23 January.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 3:47 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with an incident that saw a man suffer fatal injuries while trying to prevent his car from being stolen.

The incident occurred on Sunday 23 January, with the man being named as Ian McDonnell by Gardaí.

He was found “lying on the roadway with serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he later passed away.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested earlier today and are currently being detained at Garda stations in the South West Dublin area.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Tadgh McNally
