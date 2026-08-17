Say yes and figure it out later: the guide to adventuring solo in Ireland

Irish-French-American Sasha Piton has travelled widely outside the US but has recently settled in Dublin. In her series for The Journal, she shares the insights of a new arrival on a country she’s trying to call home.

BEING IN THE city I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with exploring and doing things just for the plot and just for fun. This last weekend I found myself in Howth and I saw the boat tours going out in the sea and wondered what it was like to be on one. A quick Google search and I bought the one ticket left for the tour in an hour.

Even though I struggle with a little bit of seasickness, I decided to pop in a Dramamine and go for the ride. I found the queue to get on the boats and was pleasantly surprised that I was on one that sat ten of us total, as opposed to the larger boats that I saw that probably had closer to 50 people.

Sun-every-day-summers

We started off and while the waves were a little bit choppy, the sun was out and I can’t believe I’ve been able to experience Dublin in THIS summer. I know sun-every-day summers like this aren’t the Irish norm, and I feel really grateful that maybe the sun followed me here from the States.

The seagulls were flying and I even noticed some seals. Ireland’s Eye is a little island with a lot of history and it was great to learn a little bit more about it. The seasickness stayed on the shore and I didn’t have to worry about it! Only a few clouds in the sky made for perfect weather with that sea breeze. At one point we turned into a choppy wave and the boat dipped. There was a huge splash, and because I was at the stern so I could catch in all the views… All the water came down on me.

The tour guide was a little bit mortified and asked if I wanted a towel and I just started laughing and said, “No it’s just water and I’m totally fine! It was shocking. But now I can say I’ve been in the sea. Or it’s been on me, at least.”

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It was really fun and I got to use some of my French as well. I loved seeing people up on the beaches and the shores, gathering as families, getting food out of coolers, and those on small boats with a fishing line in the water. I kept hoping a seal would get close enough for me to pet it, but alas, I admired them from afar.

All in all it was a beautiful journey and I was so glad that I did it. This was one small act, but it was a big deal to me. It reminded me that I have a great time even if I’m by myself.

“Fair play to you!”

When I first arrived here, people would constantly say, “Fair play to you!” and comment that I was very brave. I didn’t feel brave because the whole process felt scary. But now I realise that bravery isn’t the absence of fear, but it’s having fear and doing the thing anyway. I feel like five years ago, I wasn’t as comfortable doing things by myself. To try new things, I was better with a friend who was experienced in the adventure we were going on, and I could just be along for the ride.

But this time I was all in for the new experience. There is something really calming about being near the sea, and I’ve never really experienced that before.

This city has stretched me into someone steadier, more willing to leap.

I had a plan for a year before I moved here and then once I got here I had to learn to go with the flow and figure it out. There have been so many unexpected turns along the way that a lot of people in Dublin have to navigate. Finding housing, finding work, making friends and maintaining connections. I’ve loved learning a new culture and a new way of life.

A highlight to my summer has been taking French classes in the city centre. This move has pulled me out of my comfort zone. Or driven me, really. I’ve learned how to be a passenger princess here using public transportation. Growing up in the southwest of the United States there aren’t a lot of cities that have public transportation.

We sadly have a lifestyle built around cars and concrete freeways, but especially in the states that I’ve lived in.

Idaho was the last state I lived in and there was no public transportation at all – not a tram, train, or bus in sight! There were only three cabs when I first moved to Idaho Falls and I mean three actual cars, not three different companies. I used to drive Uber as secondary income ten years ago but when I moved to Idaho in 2017, I couldn’t continue that second job because Uber didn’t exist there yet. What a wild ride.

I have gained so much confidence in the bus, Luas, and DART routes. It still feels surreal that I’ve taken trains for a few hours one way all over this east coast to meet different people and be part of different projects. How fun! I’ve met some amazing people on the train and gotten so many pub and restaurant recommendations that have made my weekend plans these last few months even more special.

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The best part of Dublin

The people really are the best part of Dublin. I absolutely adore finding artists on social media and then finding them at the markets. Recently I was at the Temple Bar Market and bought a THIRD bag from a company called Diya. They have the most beautiful bags and I tote them to and from class.

Of course they’re designed by a woman with their laptop pouch, a water bottle pouch and an attached lanyard where I attach my keys and never lose them. This week I bought a makeup bag to upgrade the one I’ve had for 5 years and my zipper recently broke.

While at the market I may or may not have also purchased bedazzled lighters, a ceramic mug, and stickers from other artists. I love the Fade Street Flea Market on Sundays and the Temple Bar Markets during the week. My favourite thing to do before my class two days a week is to show off all of my finds to my classmates from the errands I ran in the city centre just before.

They’re always fascinated at the random array of things that I grab whether it’s a squeegee for the shower, dog poop bags (because I assure you, I am always cleaning up after mine), a djembe African drum, or a bedazzled lighter.

It’s a strange kind of joy, building a life out of little finds like these and somewhere along the way, six months slipped by.

This adventure has helped me feel more like myself; someone who says yes first and figures it out after. I’m trying new things everyday and so are my dogs!

Again, I grew up in the southwest of the US and was landlocked my entire life. So being able to walk my dogs along the strand and have them enjoy the water is so fun.

Sometimes we sit and enjoy the sea breeze together, their cocker spaniel instincts kicking in to want to chase the seagulls. And sometimes, one runs into the water and I don’t stop her if she’s accidentally gotten herself dirty on our walk. I had no idea if she could swim but it turns out she’s fearless, and a natural. And just like that, I can see that we’re all learning new things about ourselves here.