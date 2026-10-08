Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Aerial performer Jessica Leong launching the 2026 Dublin By Night Fest, which returns on 7 November. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband lay toys on the site of Russia's deadly attack that hit residential houses on Wednesday in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: A criminal investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is continuing despite the search warrants that allowed police officers to raid two of his properties being ruled unlawful.

#CHRISTA PIKE: The convicted US killer who survived a botched execution was walking around her hospital room though she was mentally “foggy,” her lawyer said.

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#VENEZUELA: The US filed new torture charges against ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

#MARADONA: Argentine prosecutors sought prison sentences of up to 12 years for members of football icon Diego Maradona’s medical team, arguing his caregivers were “chaotic” in the lead-up to his death.

PARTING SHOT

Comedians in Northern Ireland have been reacting to the news that the BBC is to cancel two TV shows synonymous with comedy in the province.

Long-running sitcom Give My Head Peace and comedy panel show The Blame Game were both axed this week as part of a huge cost-cutting exercise at the broadcaster.

Below is one of the most famous segments from The Blame Game.